Local workforce partnerships to receive state funding

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OHIO — State leaders announced that 22 workforce partnerships in Ohio will receive funding.

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Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced more than $5 million in funding for workforce partnerships on Wednesday.

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The initiative aims to connect Ohioans with in-demand careers across the state.

The funding comes from the Industry Sector Partnership (ISP) Grant Program, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

These collaborations focus on high-demand industries including manufacturing, construction and skilled trades, insurance, information technology, transportation, and health care.

ISPs are designed to bring together employers, education and training providers, workforce organizations, and community leaders to address regional workforce needs.

“A strong economy starts with a strong workforce,” DeWine said. “These partnerships are helping Ohioans connect with new career opportunities while ensuring employers have the talent they need to grow and succeed.”

Several local partnerships will be receiving grants, including:

Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP) in Warren County

Dayton Region Manufacturing Workforce Partnership in Montgomery County

Skilled Trades Industry Sector Partnership in Greene County

For a full list of grantees, click here.

“When businesses, educators, and community organizations work together, communities grow stronger,” said Director Mihalik. “Industry Sector Partnerships are helping Ohioans gain the skills employers are looking for while strengthening workforce pipelines in industries that are critical to Ohio’s economy. That collaboration is creating long-term opportunities for employees and employers alike.”

Since 2019, Ohio has made significant investments in these programs, totaling $22.7 million across 121 Industry Sector Partnerships.

The ISP grants support both new and existing partnerships, all working to strengthen local talent pipelines throughout Ohio.

Click here to learn more about the Industry Sector Partnership Grant.

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