Lost hunter rescued from swamp after search in Ohio

Stock photo of a fire truck. Montana State University's men's lacrosse club is asking for donations after a fire engulfed the team's bus last weekend.

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — First responders rescued a lost hunter in northern Ohio on Monday.

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The Burton Fire Department responded to reports of a lost hunter in the LaDue Public Hunting Area in Geauga County around 10:30 a.m., according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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Fire crews responded to the area and set up a command post at Restoration Chapel, which is off Burton Windsor Road.

The hunter said he was lost in a swampy area near the Cuyahoga River, WOIO-19 reported.

The Geauga County Drone Team got a visual of the hunter around 11:26 a.m.

Due to the swampy environment, fire crews used rescue boats to reach the hunter.

The hunter was located at approximately 12:38 p.m., and the rescue was complete at 1:21 p.m., according to our affiliate.

He was assessed by medical personnel, but refused treatment on scene.

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