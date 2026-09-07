Man accused of breaking into church, setting basement fire near OSU campus, in custody

COLUMBUS — A man is in custody after being accused of breaking into and intentionally setting a church on fire near the Ohio State University’s campus on Saturday.

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Firefighters responded on Sept. 5 just after 7 a.m. to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.

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Court records indicate that firefighters found a chair with fire damage extending into the carpet and basement wall.

The fire was out before they arrived, WBNS said.

Investigators claim that the suspect intentionally started the fire, according to court records. Home security camera shows a person, identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Rose, breaking into the church.

Medics transported him to the hospital, court records stated.

Court records also indicate that Rose admitted to investigators that he broke out the window with his elbow. He then used a torch-style lighter to set his book bag on fire and threw it onto the chair before leaving.

Online jail records show that Rose is in the Franklin County Jail. He is facing aggravated assault charges, according to court records.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

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