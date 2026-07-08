Man accused of killing woman in semi-truck makes new requests in court

LaDavid Shaw is accused of killing 36-year-old Shanae Robinson near the Ohio-I

Man accused of killing woman in semi-truck makes new requests in court

PREBLE COUNTY — The man accused of killing a woman in a semi-truck made a few requests in court on Wednesday.

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LaDavid Shaw is accused of killing 36-year-old Shanae Robinson near the Ohio-Indiana border last month.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to Shanae’s sister before Shaw’s arraignment.

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She said she hopes this is the first step of justice for her sister.

“This was someone new that my sister was dating and involved with and I knew of him, but we didn’t know him. So, it just feels like the question that I have is how did he find my sister?” Shaneice Robinson said.

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Preble County Sheriff’s deputies said Shaw confessed to killing Robinson on the scene, but in the courtroom, he changed his story.

Shaw entered a plea of not guilty.

However, he also requested that the judge look into why he didn’t get a bond reduction.

“I’ll order it. I don’t see Judge Votel or myself likely issuing a reduction. So, Mr. Shaw, you’re next in court on August 13, 2026,” Preble County Magistrate Valerie Sargent-Wood said.

Then Shaw made another request.

>>RELATED: Man accused of killing woman at travel center has prior manslaughter conviction

“If I wanted to see other legal counsel, would I be able to be given the extension of time to do so appropriately?” Shaw asked.

He is willing to waive his right to a speedy trial to get another lawyer.

Trial could start September 1 or later.

Shaneice said she’s planning to be there.

“We will be showing up. Um, he might’ve shut my sister up, but he definitely will not shut me up,” Shaneice said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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