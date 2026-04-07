Man accused of shooting 2 people near food truck facing charges

Two people are in life-threatening condition after a shooting that happened on Monday night in Dayton.

2 in life-threatening condition after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 26-year-old man is facing charges connected to a shooting that seriously injured a man and a woman last week.

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Brentten Manson-Ingram was charged last week with four counts of felonious assault and two weapons charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The charges stem from a shooting that was reported near Little Richmond Road and N. Gettysburg Avenue on March 30.

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During an investigation, detectives learned that several family members had gathered near another family member’s food truck, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. At one point, an argument broke out between some family members, and a 36-year-old man tried to intervene.

“While doing so, Mr. Brentten Manson pulled out a handgun and fired at (the man and a woman),” court documents state.

Manson-Ingram then allegedly ran to a vehicle with other juvenile family members, but stopped in the roadway and fired shots toward the people around the food truck.

The man and a 35-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but were expected to survive, according to Dayton Police.

After being taken into custody, officers found a firearm in Manson-Ingram’s possession. Court documents indicated he was not permitted to carry firearms due to a previous conviction.

Manson-Ingram remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.

He’s currently scheduled to appear in court next week.

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