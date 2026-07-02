Man accused of stabbing 2 people in custody

RICHMOND, IN — Area police arrested a man accused of a double stabbing on Tuesday.
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Jose Garcia-Velasco, 25, was arrested in the 1100 block of Reid Parkway near the Richmond Police Department, according to a police spokesperson.
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The arrest comes after a police investigation into a double stabbing on June 27.
Garcia Velasco was identified as a suspect after a lengthy police investigation, the spokesperson said.
He was booked on a felony count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and a felony count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Online jail records indicate that Garcia Velasco remains in the Wayne County Jail.
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