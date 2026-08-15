Man allegedly makes threats online, prompting SWAT standoff in area neighborhood

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man allegedly made threats online, prompting a SWAT standoff in an area neighborhood earlier this week.

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On Thursday, Aug. 13, Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of South 24th Street in Richmond, Indiana, on reports of a person who had allegedly made threats online and toward neighbors.

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When officers arrived, the person, Charles Thomas, refused officers’ orders to exit the residence.

The Richmond Police Department SWAT Team responded to assist.

Thomas was eventually taken into custody and arrested on two counts of felony intimidation and one count of misdemeanor intimidation.

The incident remains under investigation.

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