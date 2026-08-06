Man arrested after deputies issue county-wide call for help in Mercer County

MERECER COUNTY — A man was arrested after authorities issued a county-wide call for help in Mercer County on Wednesday

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Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman said the incident started after someone showed up to the sheriff’s office asking for a welfare check on the suspect.

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They told deputies that they felt unsafe because the man had prior convictions.

Deputies responded to a house on State Route 119 to conduct the welfare check, according to Timmerman.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside a room.

Deputies issued a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance, at this point.

Timmerman said it was likely due to the barricade situation and because the suspect was known to have weapons.

Officers from the Coldwater and St. Henry Police Departments responded to the scene to help.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Casey Bowman, was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Mercer County Jail.

While on scene, deputies found a car stolen from Dayton in the driveway. Inside, they found a license plate stolen from Huber Heights, according to Timmerman.

The car will be towed from the scene to be processed.

No one was injured in this incident, according to Timmerman.

Bowman remains booked in the Mercer County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.

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