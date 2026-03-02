Man arrested after leading police on chase through multiple counties, going wrong-way on I-675

A man was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase that included going the wrong way on I-675.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man who led officers on a chase last week has been arrested.

Brandon Kelly was arrested on Feb. 27 by Huber Heights police and charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court with failure to comply, abduction, and obstructing official business.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Feb. 24, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female involved in a domestic in a vehicle.

Dispatch used RapidSOS to get the vehicle’s general location: a white Chevrolet Trax. The GPS showed it was parked at a Sunoco gas station on Brandt Pike.

When a cruiser pulled up behind it, the suspect, identified as Kelly, drove off.

Kelly drove onto Interstate 70 eastbound and then I-675 southbound.

It continued on Broad Street before going down Wakefield Drive, in Mad River Twp., where it eventually stopped.

The female passenger was found on Wakefield Drive and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries that she sustained before the chase.

A spokesperson for Greenon Local Schools confirmed that they implemented SECURE procedures out of an abundance of caution due to the Wakefield Drive scene’s proximity to the K-12 campus. This means all exterior doors are secured, access in and out of the building is restricted, and all daily activities continue as normal inside the school.

This lasted for just under an hour, with the SECURE status being lifted around 2:16 p.m.

Kelly was arrested on Feb. 27 at an address in Dayton.

His bond was set at $750,000.

