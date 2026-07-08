Man arrested after multi-county chase

CLARK/CHAMPAIGN — A man is in custody after a chase in Clark and Champaign counties on Wednesday.

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The chase began on Lower Valley Pike in Clark County and ended in the area of Cedar Creek Road in Champaign County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

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Deputies said the suspect, identified as Jamie Back, crashed his vehicle.

After a short manhunt for him in a wooded area, he was taken into custody.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit assisted with the search.

Court documents show a warrant for Back’s arrest was issued on July 6 after he was indicted on receiving stolen property.

Deputies said this is still an active scene and additional information is expected to be released later today.

We will continue following this story and update as we learn more.

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