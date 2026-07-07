Man arrested for alleged rape, battery on nature trail

RICHMOND — A man was arrested following an incident on a public trail.

Billy Wallace was arrested on July 3, 2026, by the Richmond Police Department following an investigation into an incident reported on the Cardinal Greenway.

Wallace faces preliminary charges including Felony rape, battery, and strangulation.

TRENDING STORIES:

The arrest resulted from a thorough and coordinated investigation conducted by multiple divisions within the Richmond Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

The Richmond Police Department’s Investigative Services Division, S.A.F.E. Unit, and Patrol Division collaborated with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department on the investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

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