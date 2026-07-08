Man arrested in Vinton County child abuse case released from jail 16 children were removed from the home

Four adults are in custody after law enforcement found 16 children living in what was described as “deplorable conditions” in an Ohio home.

VINTON COUNTY — One of the four adults who was arrested after authorities removed 16 children from an Ohio home has been released from jail, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer said Gary Siders Sr. fell and had a medical issue while being transported to court on Tuesday.

He was then transported to O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, where doctors said he had a serious medical condition that needed specialized care, WBNS-10 reported.

Archer said that since Siders is in custody at a Vinton County jail, the county would’ve been responsible for Siders’ medical expenses.

“It was agreed that we would do a recognizance bond so he could get the medical treatment that the doctors say he needs and won’t cost the county that money,” Archer said.

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If he is released from the hospital, he will get a GPS monitor, our media partner reported.

Archer added that he isn’t a threat to the community.

As previously reported, Siders is one of the four adults arrested and charged after authorities found 16 children living in “deplorable conditions” at a home in Hamden.

Gary Siders Jr., Christina Siders, and Elizabeth Siders were also arrested and charged with 16 counts of endangering children.

The children’s ages range from 18 months to 18 years old. They were removed from the home and are receiving medical care. Several of them are in serious condition, with two having to be flown to hospitals.

“Livestock has been kept in better conditions than the children,” Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said in a press conference on Wednesday. “I believe it was typical even law enforcement has experience with homes in similar fashion. The children were kept in a 12x12 area in what seems like the last four years.”

Cain added that there was a “high presence” of bacterial and human feces in the home.

Authorities also said that some of the children didn’t know how to speak, read, or write.

In an update, officials said the case was isolated to this family, adding that the suspects were the grandmother, grandfather, mother, and father.

Wilson told the media on Wednesday that if law enforcement had waited another 24 hours to act, there was a high chance “we’d be dealing with a death or multiple deaths.”

These cases will be tried in Vinton County. Two special prosecutors have been assigned to assist.

Sider Sr.’s attorney filed a motion to determine if he is competent to stand trial, WBNS-10 reported.

Elizabeth’s attorney filed motions to have her bond lowered. They are also looking to see whether she could be considered a victim.

The case remains under investigation.

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