Man charged in crash that killed 23-year-old motorcyclist

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a 23-year-old in July.

Gregory Famal was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, OVI and failure to stop before the sidewalk area, according to court documents.

On July 10, 2025, deputies responded just after 10:30 p.m. to Paragon Road just north of Miamisburg-Centerville Road (SR-725) on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

Nathaniel Hopper was traveling northbound on Paragon Road on a Kawasaki motorcycle when around 330 feet north of SR-725, he collided with Famal’s truck.

Hopper was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Famal was not hurt.

He is not in custody.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

