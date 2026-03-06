Man convicted of murdering family 40 years ago dies in prison

Photo contributed by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

DAYTON — A local man who murdered five people over 40 years ago has died in prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Samuel Moreland, 72, passed away at the Corrections Medical Center, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) records.

He was convicted of murdering five people, including three kids, back in 1985, according to previous News Center7 reports.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>RELATED: I-Team: More than 30 years after 5 murdered, Dayton man still alive on death row

Moreland was on death row.

An I-Team investigation back in 2018 found Moreland was the Miami Valley’s longest-running resident on the Ohio prison system’s Death Row.

Moreland was sentenced to death for the 1985 murders of Glenna Green, Lana Green, and Datrin Talbott, Datwan Talbott, and Voilana Green.

>>TIMELINE: Samuel Moreland case

>>RELATED STORY: Convicted murderer Samuel Moreland wins right to DNA testing in notorious Dayton case

He was previously scheduled to be executed in July 2025.

But Governor Mike DeWine moved his execution date to July 2028.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group