Man in custody after officers use stop sticks to deflate car’s tires during pursuit

A man is in custody after a multi-county pursuit ended in Darke County on Friday.

Man in custody after officers use stop sticks to deflate car’s tires during pursuit

GREENVILLE — A man is in custody after a multi-county pursuit ended in Darke County on Friday.

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Greenville Police received information about a 2014 White Ford Fiesta that was involved in two pursuits in Darke and Miami counties on May 28, according to a Greenville Police spokesperson.

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A Greenville officer found the car around noon on East Main Street near Smith Street. The officer observed the vehicle moving at a high rate of speed.

The Ford Fiesta failed to stop at several stop signs before traveling on State Route 502. The car reached speeds over 90 mph, the spokesperson said.

Officers used stop sticks to deflate the Ford’s tires. The vehicle eventually slowed down and came to a stop.

They arrested Nathan Wiedmaier and booked him for failure to comply and possession of a controlled substance. Online jail records show that he is still in the Darke County Jail.

Union City Police officers and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit.

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