Man fatally shot during confrontation with suspect over road rage, reckless driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and killed during a confrontation over road rage on Monday night.

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Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the intersection of Old Leonard and Rose avenues on reports of a shooting, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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Police found a man identified as 33-year-old Ernest Burley, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m.

Homicide detectives learned that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Shawn Maxwell, confronted Burley regarding road rage and reckless driving involving off-road vehicles.

Police said that the confrontation escalated into an argument before the fatal shooting happened.

Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by WBNS-10 TV state that Maxwell stopped his car because of a motorcyclist doing wheelies. He got out of his car with a firearm in his hand and confronted Burley.

Police wrote in an affidavit that Maxwell was near his vehicle and able to leave the scene. Maxwell began arguing with Burley and shot him.

According to court documents, Maxwell told police that he fired his weapon because Burley walked toward him.

He admitted that Burley did not have any weapons.

Maxwell was arrested and booked in the Franklin County Corrections Center. He is set to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

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