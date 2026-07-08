Man fatally shot while exiting bus in Cincinnati’s West End

CINCINNATI — A 36-year-old man, Anthony Creer Jr., died after a shooting in Cincinnati’s West End on Tuesday morning.

The Cincinnati Police Department reported that officers responded to the 800 block of West Liberty Street just before 8:30 a.m., leading to the arrest of 33-year-old Robert Davis for murder in connection with the incident, according to our news partners WCPO-TV.

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Anthony Creer Jr. was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police told WCPO-TV that the victim was shot while exiting a Metro bus at a bus stop in the area.

Investigators placed evidence markers near a black backpack close to the bus stop and a white sneaker, which was sitting underneath the step to get on the bus.

A Metro bus remained parked at the bus stop inside the crime scene tape.

Don Adams, an apartment resident living near the shooting scene, told WCPO-TV he heard the gunfire. “I heard the shooting, so I looked over the balcony, because I’m on the ninth floor and I’m like, ‘wow, man, these guys need to put down guns and pick up a Bible, get some real focus,’” Adams said. He added, “This is really sad. This (has) got to stop.”

Adams is familiar with gun violence, having been injured himself in May 2024 during a shooting just one block away from Tuesday’s incident. He was on his way home from church at the time.

Adams recalled, “Coming from church on a Sunday, two guys (were) shot that way. It hit me and came out my shoulder.”

WCPO-TV talked with Hoseley Thomas, a neighbor who regularly rides the same Metro bus route, also heard around three to four shots fired. Thomas described the bus route as typically peaceful. “Normally, it’s a quiet route. (Route) 16 is pretty quiet,”

Thomas said. He expressed relief at not being on the bus during the incident. “Good thing I wasn’t on it, because normally I get up in the morning time and take the bus.”

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