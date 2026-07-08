Man formally charged after uploading child porn to Google

Man formally charged after uploading child porn to Google

KETTERING — A local man has been formally charged on multiple counts of child porn-related charges.

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According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Anthony Remnant was indicted on 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and 2 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

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The charges stem from an investigation that started when Kettering Police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, originating from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report was that Remnant had uploaded Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to Google.

A forensic analysis of Remnant’s devices found approximately 30 photos and videos containing CSAM.

Remnant is set to be arraigned on July 21.

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