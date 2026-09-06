Man gets life in prison for deadly shooting near Ohio elementary school

COLUMBUS — A man convicted of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man near an Ohio elementary school has learned his prison sentence.

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Nicko Matthews-Cooper, 24, was convicted of several charges, including murder and felonious assault, last month.

Now, he’s been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 27 years, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

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This all stemmed from a shooting in December of 2024.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 21-year-old Kaelan Amerson shot multiple times in Jefferson Township. He was taken to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Amerson and four others had been involved in an apparent drug transaction near Licking Heights West Elementary School. They said Matthews-Cooper tried to rob Amerson after the deal and shot into the vehicle he was driving.

As WBNS reported, Amerson was hit in the upper body but continued driving away from the scene.

Two other people were shot, but suffered only minor injuries.

A jury found Matthews-Cooper not guilty of aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

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