Man killed, 1 other injured after shooting near UC’s campus

CINCINNATI — A man is dead, and another person was injured after a shooting near the University of Cincinnati’s campus on Tuesday.
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The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near UC Medical Center on E. Shields Street, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.
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Officers found two gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene, according to Cincinnati Police officials.
Medics transported both to the hospital. One of the victims did not survive.
Police officials identified the man who died as Jonaethyn Edwards, 24. The other victim is stable.
Officers continue to investigate the shooting.
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