Man learns punishment for causing crash that killed 3 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment for a crash that killed three people in Butler County in December.

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Brandon Begley, 41, was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on Monday, according to Butler County Court of Common Pleas records.

He received three years for each count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

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Begley pleaded guilty to these charges in April, according to court documents.

Along with his prison sentence, Begley received a lifetime driver’s license suspension.

As previously reported, this crash happened on Dec. 21 in Hamilton at the intersection of Hooven Avenue and River Road.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 dead, including 10-year-old, after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

Hamilton Police said the crash was caused by speeding and also a road rage incident that happened at a different location.

Begley was driving southbound in a maroon SUV when he went past the double yellow center line into the northbound lane, passing three vehicles, according to the crash report.

When he overcorrected, he went left of center again and hit a red sedan traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the red sedan went off the road, hitting a nearby garage and fence.

Meanwhile, Begley continued to rotate and hit a white truck head-on.

All three people inside the red sedan died as a result of this crash.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 35-year-old Milton Alvarez Lagos, 27-year-old Bety Salazar Lopez, and 10-year-old Milton Salazar Alvarez.

At the time of writing, Begley remains booked in the Butler County Jail.

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