Man learns punishment for shooting, killing woman during Russian roulette game

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man who shot and killed a woman during a card game in Ohio has learned his punishment, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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Omarion Horne, 23, was sentenced to 10 to 14 1/2 years in prison on Friday, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Horne previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Rachel Counts, 23.

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WCPO-9 reported that the shooting happened last October along Kings Run Court.

The day after the shooting, officers arrested and charged Horne with her murder.

In court, prosecutors said Counts, Horne and other friends were playing cards together at a home on Kings Run Court.

Horne pulled a revolver out of his pocket at that time.

He then removed all the bullets in the gun but one and said: “Let’s play Russian roulette,” WCPO-9 reported.

Horne pointed the gun at his own head, then pointed it at Counts and pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors said the single bullet was fired, hit Counts in the chest and killed her.

Horne’s defense attorney said he had no criminal record and no juvenile record before he killed Counts.

“This tragic case is a heartbreaking reminder that firearms are never toys and should never be handled recklessly,” Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. “What began as a gathering among friends ended with a young woman losing her life because someone treated a loaded gun like a game. There is no safe way to play with a firearm. We hope this conviction serves as a warning that reckless decisions with guns have devastating, irreversible consequences.”

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