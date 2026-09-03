Man sentenced to prison for sexual conduct with 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old has learned his punishment.
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Matthew Morrissey, of Union, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was designated a Tier II Sex Offender.
Morrissey pleaded guilty in July to five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
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Union police responded to reports of a sexual assault on Aug. 19, 2025, the spokesperson said.
Upon arrival, the victim’s father told officers that his daughter had an ongoing sexual relationship with Morrissey.
Investigators conducted interviews and forensic examinations of both the victim and Morrissey’s cellphones.
The prosecutor’s office said the alleged relationship occurred in June and July 2025.
As a Tier II sex offender, he must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.
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