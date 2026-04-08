Man seriously injured after crashing dirt bike into fence in Dayton, report says

DAYTON — A man was injured after a crash involving a dirt bike in Dayton on Monday.

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Dayton officers and medics responded at 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Leo and Scranton Streets on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

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An initial investigation found that a 21-year-old man was driving a 2017 KTM dirt bike westbound on Leo Street. He apparently lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Scranton Street.

It caused him to hit the fence at the 400 block of Alaska Street. The impact also ejected him, the report said.

Medics transported the 21-year-old man to an area hospital with serious injuries. Hospital staff said that he could not “recall the incident due to head trauma,” the report stated.

Officers cited him for multiple violations, including failure to control a motor vehicle.

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