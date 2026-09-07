Man thankful not to be hurt after bullets hit his car in Dayton shooting

A man is counting his blessings that he was not injured in a Dayton shooting on Saturday.

Man thankful not to be hurt after bullets hit his car in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is counting his blessings that he was not injured in a Dayton shooting on Saturday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a man was getting food at the North Main Drive-Thru at the 3400 block of N. Main Street on Saturday when he saw something.

“As I’m turning, I see one in the street, two in the alley,” said Daniel. “Next thing you know, the dude in the alley just starts shooting.”

Daniel did not want News Center 7 to use his last name or appear on camera.

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He told News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky that he called 911 after seeing his car was shot at three times at the store.

“They just start shooting at each other as soon as I turn the corner,” he told 911 dispatchers.

“Okay. So, they were just shooting at each other?” the dispatcher asked in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7.

“Well, I’ve just seen him in the middle of the street,” he said. “I didn’t think nothing of it. Don’t turn an eye as I go past.”

Daniel was not injured.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant initially told News Center 7 that the shooting was in the 100 block of Maplelawn Drive.

A Dayton Police Department (DPD) spokesperson said that officers found a scene on Maylan Drive near the alley. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies told officers that the victim, identified as a 30-year-old man, was found on Maplelawn Drive.

Medics transported him to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Daniel said that he did not get a good look at the man who shot his car.

He said that he is tired of the violence.

“I was shocked. You know, like, I just can’t believe,” Daniel told Petrosky. “All the adversity and the craziness going on right now. We still in the rush to kill each other? For what?”

We spoke with a drive-thru worker who also saw what happened.

She said they have about six cameras outside the building. But they are not working because of last week’s storms.

Detectives from DPD’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating the shooting.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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