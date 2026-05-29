Man with alleged ties to cartel arrested after lengthy investigation

BUTLER COUNTY — A suspected drug trafficker with alleged ties to a cartel has been arrested and charged, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

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Antonio Green, 37, of Cincinnati, was arrested on multiple felony warrants and indicted on five counts of trafficking in fentanyl and six counts of possession of fentanyl.

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Green’s arrest and charges are the result of a lengthy investigation by the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.).

While investigating, agents seized more than 150 grams of fentanyl mixed with xylazine and other synthetic narcotics.

The office said they estimate this seizure is equal to approximately 75,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl that would have otherwise been distributed into communities throughout the region.

Agents also found a loaded gun, a hydraulic kilogram press, digital scales, multiple blenders, baggies, and other equipment.

Investigators allege that Green is involved in a drug trafficking organization that has connections to the Sinaloa Cartel, the office said.

At least one other co-conspirator has already been sentenced for their involvement in this operation.

“It’s bad enough when we have local drug dealers poisoning our communities, but when someone comes into Butler County from out of town thinking they’re going to set up shop and make money off addiction, they’ve got another thing coming. They’re about to find out we don’t tolerate that here. Don’t try that in a small town—especially Butler County," Sheriff Richard Jones said.

This case remains under investigation.

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