Mass excavation begins at future site of Huntington Bank Field

BROOK PARK, Ohio — The mass excavation at the site of the future home of the Cleveland Browns began today.

While the official groundbreaking at the new Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park is scheduled for April 30, the work to dig 80 feet deep and move nearly 2 million cubic yards of dirt began Monday.

“Today marks another exciting milestone moment for the new Huntington Bank Field Stadium. We are thrilled to continue to invest not only in this stadium project and mixed-used development, but in Northeast Ohio,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing and Principal Partners of Haslam Sports Group, said in a statement.

Rob DiGeronimo, President of Independence Excavating, said the work “lays the foundation for this substantial endeavor.”

Once the site is ready, AECOM Hunt and Turner Construction will begin the build.

“A minimum of 75% of the total workforce hours on the new Huntington Bank Field will be performed by local residents. Our goal has always been to create thousands of jobs that benefit Northeast Ohio and we look forward to accomplishing that goal over the next several years,” Patrick Wipperman, Vice President of AECOM Hunt, and Taurean Spratt, Vice President of Turner Construction, said in a joint statement.

The new stadium is set to hold up to 75,000 fans, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The stadium is currently expected to open in 2029.

