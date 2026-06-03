Mayor, city leaders hear concerns from residents during neighborhood walk in Dayton

The mayor and city leaders went door to door and spoke with residents about problems they have with the City of Dayton.

DAYTON — The mayor and city leaders went door to door and spoke with residents about problems they have with the City of Dayton.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss held her third “mayor’s walk” in the North Riverdale neighborhood on Tuesday.

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During the walk, she stopped and spoke with business owners and other people.

Kameeka Hill was excited to see the group walk by.

“You don’t see a lot of politicians out here trying to help you know, their city and build it back and get it to where it used to be, because it’s a lot of history here,” she said.

The mayor told our news crew that gun violence is heavy on the community’s mind after a weekend of several shootings.

“Too many families are hurting, too many people are suffering, too many lives have been lost, and so now it’s time for us to do something different,” Turner-Sloss said.

There are two more “mayor’s walks” in June, and anyone is welcome to join.

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