Medical emergency being investigated as possible cause of car slamming into Miami Twp. home

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A medical emergency may have been a factor in a car slamming into a Miami Township home on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Miamisburg-Springboro Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, a Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a bedroom inside the home.

The homeowner was not in the room where the car crashed, but was close by. They were able to get out of the house and had minor injuries.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver was trapped inside her car. They were able to safely get her out, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Miami Township said that the driver has a history of seizures and may have had a medical emergency while driving.

The home sustained major damage.

Three dogs were also safely accounted for.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]