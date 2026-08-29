Medical helicopter requested after crash involving semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter was requested after a crash in Darke County on Saturday.

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The crash was on Children’s Home Bradford Road and U.S. 127 at around 6:36 p.m., according to Darke County dispatchers.

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Scanner traffic indicated that a semi and a passenger vehicle were involved.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that a medical helicopter was requested to the crash scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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