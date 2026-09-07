Medical helicopter requested after motorcycle crash in Miami Co.

TROY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Sunday.
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The crash happened at around 8:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of Fenner Road, according to Miami County dispatchers.
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Dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that the crash involved two motorcycles.
They said that the medical helicopter would transport at least one patient from a Miami County hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
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