Medical helicopter requested after motorcycle crash in Miami Co.

TROY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Sunday.

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The crash happened at around 8:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of Fenner Road, according to Miami County dispatchers.

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Dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that the crash involved two motorcycles.

They said that the medical helicopter would transport at least one patient from a Miami County hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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