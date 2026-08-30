Medical helicopter requested after serious crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A medical helicopter was requested after a serious crash in Clark County on Sunday night.
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The crash happened at around 7:28 p.m. on Marquart and N. Dayton-Lakeview Roads, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed that state troopers are heading to the scene.
They said that Clark County dispatchers requested a medical helicopter.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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