Medics respond to multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple medics have been called to a crash in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon.
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The crash was reported around 2:48 p.m. near Salem and Wabash Avenues.
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The crash involves four vehicles, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.
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