Mikey’s Pizza founder passes away at 34

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Shaw, the founder of Mikey’s Pizza in Springfield, has died.

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Shaw’s family shared the news of his passing, along with his obituary, on social media on Wednesday.

He was 34.

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Shaw, a Shawnee High School graduate, founded Mikey’s Pizza, which opened in 2015.

In April, Mikey’s announced it would be closed until further notice due to Shaw being ill in the hospital.

“Mike’s dream was to own and operate his own business. Thank you, Springfield, for supporting his dream for the last 12 years. Every single customer, every ounce of support, every customer made his dreams come true and for that, we cannot thank you enough,” Shaw’s family wrote on Wednesday.

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