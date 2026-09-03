Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Greene County.
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The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said that mosquito samples from Xenia, Bellbrook, and Beavercreek tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to a Greene County Health spokesperson.
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The department plans to treat parts of Xenia, Bellbrook, and Beavercreek on Thursday.
The following areas are planned for treatment:
Xenia:
- South of Wilson Drive
- North of Marshall Drive
- East of Meadow Lane
- West of Doral Lane
Bellbrook:
- South of State Route 725
- North of Moss Oak Trail and Brewsters Run Court
- East of Lakeman Drive
- West of S. Linda Drive
Beavercreek:
- South of Shakertown Road
- North of Echo Hill Lane
- East of Talowood and Aspen Trail
- West of N. Fairfield Road
- Ankeney Soccer Complex
Treatment will happen, weather permitting. There must be little wind and no rain, the spokesperson said.
“The mosquito team may also check these areas for standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” said Greene County Public Health. “These sites may be treated to help reduce mosquito numbers.”
Residents are asked not to drive behind mosquito treatment vehicles. They are advised to stay over 200 feet behind the vehicle.
Call (937) 374-5661 for more information.
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