Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Greene Co.

FILE PHOTO Photo courtesy of the Ohio Department of Health

GREENE COUNTY — Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Greene County.

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The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said that mosquito samples from Xenia, Bellbrook, and Beavercreek tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to a Greene County Health spokesperson.

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The department plans to treat parts of Xenia, Bellbrook, and Beavercreek on Thursday.

The following areas are planned for treatment:

Xenia:

South of Wilson Drive

North of Marshall Drive

East of Meadow Lane

West of Doral Lane

Bellbrook:

South of State Route 725

North of Moss Oak Trail and Brewsters Run Court

East of Lakeman Drive

West of S. Linda Drive

Beavercreek:

South of Shakertown Road

North of Echo Hill Lane

East of Talowood and Aspen Trail

West of N. Fairfield Road

Ankeney Soccer Complex

Treatment will happen, weather permitting. There must be little wind and no rain, the spokesperson said.

“The mosquito team may also check these areas for standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” said Greene County Public Health. “These sites may be treated to help reduce mosquito numbers.”

Residents are asked not to drive behind mosquito treatment vehicles. They are advised to stay over 200 feet behind the vehicle.

Call (937) 374-5661 for more information.

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