Mother learns sentence for role in abuse case involving her kids

A Dayton woman was sentenced to prison on Thursday for her role in a “horrific abuse” case involving her two children.

DAYTON — A woman learned her sentence for her role in an abuse case involving her two children.

Kayla Shepherd, 30, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.

The sentencing came after she pleaded guilty to six counts she was facing, including endangering children and drug offenses.

“You, Ms. Shepherd, had an obligation and a responsibility to move heaven and earth for the safety of those children, and the well-being of those children,” said Judge Mary Montgomery, Montgomery County Common Pleas judge. “All you did was shrug your shoulders, say okay, and turn around.”

She blasted Shepherd in court on Thursday, frustrated that she did nothing to protect her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter from her boyfriend, Kyle Knox.

“You had responsibilities as a mother and caregiver, and quite frankly, you had responsibilities as a human being,” said Judge Montgomery.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the investigation began in November 2024 when police were called to a home on Arlene Avenue.

There, a resident reported finding the two children walking in the street. The little girl told police they’d escaped from their house.

Knox pleaded guilty to over 100 counts, including aggravated arson and endangering children, in January.

He was sentenced to 40-45.5 years in prison last month.

