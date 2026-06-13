Motorcyclist killed after crashing into deer in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man was killed after crashing into a deer and being ejected from his motorcycle in Darke County late Friday night.
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Around 11:17 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies, medics, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7200 block of North Star Fort Loramie Road on reports of a motorcycle crash.
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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 57-year-old William Huntington of Greenville was traveling west on North Star Fort Loramie Road.
Huntington struck a deer in the roadway and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Medics pronounced Huntington dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
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