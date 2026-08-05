National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to close for emergency exercise

The National Museum of the United States Air Force

RIVERSIDE — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be closed to the public all day on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

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The facility is closing while personnel participate in a scheduled emergency response exercise.

This closure affects all on-site operations, including the Air Force Museum Foundation and the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

The museum plans to reopen to the public on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10.

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For the duration of the exercise, the National Aviation Hall of Fame will also be closed.

The closure further extends to the Air Force Museum Foundation store, attractions, and events.

People traveling near the facility may notice emergency vehicles and an increased presence of security and emergency response personnel.

Drivers may experience temporary traffic delays and should plan their travel accordingly.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director David Tillotson said the exercise is an important part of maintaining a safe and secure environment for museum visitors and employees.

“Emergency response exercises provide valuable opportunities for our personnel and area response agencies to practice procedures and strengthen coordination,” Tillotson said.

The museum, Air Force Museum Foundation operations and the National Aviation Hall of Fame will resume regular operating hours on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m.