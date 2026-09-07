National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to close for active shooter training

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be conducting a simulated active shooter training on Wednesday.

The training will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, according to a spokesperson.

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The museum will be closed temporarily on Sept. 9 to accommodate the training. Normal operations will resume on Sept. 10.

Area commuters may see an increased presence of emergency response personnel near the museum.

The public may also experience alert sirens, simulated gunfire, and temporary traffic delays. Drivers should plan to take an alternate route.

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