NCAA names 2nd site for Opening Round of Men’s Basketball Tournament Dayton, Wichita to host Opening Round games for next 2 years

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 17: A detailed view of the March Madness logo is seen prior to the First Four game between the Howard Bison and the UMBC Retrievers in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 17, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DAYTON/WICHITA — The NCAA has announced the second site for the Opening Round of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

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Wichita, Kansas, will join Dayton as the two host cities for the Opening Round of the 2027 and 2028 tournaments, according to an NCAA spokesperson.

This comes after the NCAA decided to expand the tournament field from 68 to 76 teams, as previously reported.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NCAA officially approves expansion of March Madness to 76 teams

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Dayton has served as the host city to start the tournament since 2001.

Both cities will host three games on Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday.

“Like Dayton, Wichita is a basketball-crazed community that we expect will embrace the reimagined start of the tournament,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner and chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. “Having a city in Middle America will be advantageous for getting teams from various points around the country, many of which won’t be known until Selection Sunday, to the Opening Round and subsequently first-round sites.”

UD Arena has hosted 145 tournament games, the most of any venue in tournament history.

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