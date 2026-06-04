Neighbor describes ‘intense’ FBI, bomb squad investigation at local apartment complex

The FBI and Germantown Police Department are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area," an FBI Cincinnati spokesperson confirmed.

GERMANTOWN — Investigators found explosives while conducting a search warrant in Germantown on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked to a neighbor who saw what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The search took place at the Windcliff Village Apartments.

Dayton Bomb Squad, Germantown Police and Fire, along with the FBI, had the complex blocked off for hours.

McKenna A. lives at the complex. She told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that this all started around 7 a.m.

She said she looked out the window and saw several cars she didn’t recognize; she saw investigators put a man in handcuffs.

“There’s like 30 people swarming the place, and I’m like ok, that’s different, so it was very intense and very quick,” McKenna said.

She’s lived in this complex for nine years. McKenna said she’s seen police officers in the area before, but never the bomb squad.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that Germantown police and the FBI were at the complex doing a court-authorized investigation, but didn’t provide additional details.

McKenna said she doesn’t know who the man that lives in the unit, but two packages are sitting on the front porch addressed to Tony Houston.

News Center 7 checked Montgomery County Jail records and found that Germantown police arrested Houston at Windcliff apartments around noon.

Tony Houston (Montgomery County Jail)

He matches the description of the man McKenna said she saw in custody.

“Brown hair, he was maybe like 5’7, 5’9, he didn’t look super big. He looked like a normal build, average,” she said.

Jail records show that Houston has been booked on a having weapons while under disability charge.

However, authorities have not confirmed that Houston is a suspect in this investigation.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that its bomb squad was conducting a controlled disposal of explosives recovered during the search on Windcliff Drive.

“I’m shocked that it happened, but I don’t think it will happen again, most likely, I mean, we’re in the middle of nowhere,” McKenna said.

She added that people in these apartment units were evacuated.

News Center 7 crews watched them go back into their homes around 8 p.m.

We are still working to learn exactly what was found at the apartment complex.

We will continue to follow this story.

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