Neighbors react after reported shooting near bar in Montgomery Co.

CLAYTON — Neighbors are speaking out after a reported shooting outside a Montgomery County bar early Sunday morning.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has reactions from neighbors LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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As previously reported, officers and medics responded around 1:50 a.m. to Muse Lounge at the 6500 block of North Union Road in Clayton.

People told Patterson that they did not know that the business was still up and running.

Our news crew spoke with residents off camera. They saw officers tape off parts of the parking lot at Muse Lounge, searching for evidence.

A woman told Patterson that she does not like to go out late, especially in the summer.

“Between 10 p.m. and say 5 a.m., no one is out doing anything good unless they’re, you know, night shift worker, a fisherman, something like that,” said Erica Ramey.

News Center 7 has contacted the Clayton Police Department to learn how many people were injured and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

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