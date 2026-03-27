Neighbors surprised after more than 130 animals removed from home

Officials said 137 animals are looking for a new home after the Humane Society agents rescued them from what they call an abusive environment.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with neighbors who could not believe that many animals were living on their street.

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Some people living on Waymire Avenue were surprised that more than 130 animals were taken from a nearby home. Animal Control workers went to the home with dozens of kennels.

Binie Derick, of Dayton, said, “Well, she ain’t got but one little pet. But then when they’re bringing out all these kennels and stuff, I was like, oh, she got some stuff over there. It’s more than just a dog,”

Officials removed 92 guinea pigs, 33 Chinchillas, 5 birds, 4 rabbits, a frog, a hamster, and a dog from conditions they said are extreme neglect. They were housed in dirty crates without proper food and water.

Derick could not believe that many animals were living in the home.

“I only saw one dog she had, and she kept to herself over there,” Derick said.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton would not have known about the animals without a report being made.

Jessica Garringer, PR Manager for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said, “We always say the community are our eyes and ears, especially with cases like this. We have two humane society agents that investigate between 5 and 600 cases in just Montgomery County.”

Adding that cases like this can quickly get out of hand when housing this many animals, even shelter workers had to make room for them.

Derick said, “I hope they do find a home for them cause that’s a lot of animals. You know, if you can’t afford to take care of them, don’t get all those animals.”

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