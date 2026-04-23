New charges added for suspect in death of Darke Co. woman

DARKE COUNTY — A man accused of killing a woman he worked for is facing new charges in Darke County.

Ericka Kramer, 50, was a cheerleading coach at Ansonia High School.

Investigators said Peyton Beam killed Kramer, set her house on fire, and then showed up as a volunteer firefighter to help put the fire out.

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Despite the new charges, the judge kept Beam’s bond at $5 million and explained why.

“There’s really no new information before the court compared to what the court entertained a week ago at the initial appearance on the complaint. So, the court will maintain and continue the bond as previously ordered, $5 million,” Judge Filehman said.

Beam, 22, didn’t have much to say during Thursday’s court appearance. On top of the aggravated murder and arson charges, third-degree tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse were added.

According to investigators, they believe Beam killed Kramer and then set her house on fire on April 10.

The prosecutor’s officer said Beam “was called out as a firefighter to respond to the scene. Under the guise of being a firefighter, he was one of the first people to get to the property with the house on fire.”

Court records showed he worked for Kramer as a farm hand, but his attorney mentioned his clean record.

“He has no criminal record. He’s a volunteer firefighter, as well as being a certified fireman. And even though the charges are serious, so are his constitutional rights as a presumption of innocence,” said John H. Rion.

Beam’s attorney filed for a bond reduction. The judge agreed to a hearing on that at a later date.

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