New law creates safety zone for first responders, harsher penalties for obstruction

A new bill aimed at better protecting police and firefighters on the job is on its way to Governor Mike DeWine.

New bill to protect police, firefighters on the job heading to governor

OHIO — People will now face harsher penalties for obstructing, harassing, or impeding the work of first responders.

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Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 20 into law on Tuesday.

The legislation aims to create a safer environment for victims or patients and for the first responders who show up to help.

It creates the criminal offense of harassing a first responder.

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It elevates obstructing official business to a first-degree misdemeanor and establishes a 15-foot safety zone around active emergencies.

If, after a warning, someone breaks that 15-foot bubble, the law calls for people to be arrested.

They would face a first-degree misdemeanor charge of obstruction of official business.

If your actions put the responder in danger of physical harm, it is upgraded to a fourth-degree felony.

The law will become officially enforceable in October 2026.

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