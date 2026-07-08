New Ohio law targets catalytic converter theft

FILE PHOTO: Catalytic converters contain precious metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium, causing them to be the target of thefts.

A new law is hoping to combat catalytic converter thefts in Ohio.

The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday, is designed to better equip law enforcement agencies in their efforts to investigate catalytic converter theft.

It also intends to provide greater protection for consumers against the illicit trade of stolen converters.

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The law creates more transparent operational guidelines for businesses, particularly scrap metal dealers and others that purchase used catalytic converters.

It increases penalties for theft when the item stolen is a catalytic converter and for receiving stolen property when the item stolen is a catalytic converter.

The law will take effect in 90 days.

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