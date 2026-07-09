Next heatwave on tap for the Valley

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer

DAYTON — Another massive ridge of high pressure is setting up across the heart of the country within the next two days.

This heat dome will influence our temperatures right here in the Miami Valley.

Heat Dome

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We’ll notice the temperatures on the rise as early as Monday next week.

The average high temperature at the Dayton International Airport is 86 degrees this time of year.

By Monday, high temperatures are pushing 90 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to reach into the low 90s, and this will linger through the rest of the week.

Forecast Highs

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Dew points are on the rise, too, with more of a southerly wind pulling moisture in from the Gulf.

In addition to the “corn sweat” or evapotranspiration, increasing the humidity levels.

With dew points forecast in the 70s and high temperatures in the low 90s, the heat index is forecast in the low 100s through next week.

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