NFL head coach, former Browns assistant, injured in car crash

FILE - San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks at a news conference after an NFL football practice Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SANTA CLARA, CA — San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was injured in a crash earlier this month.

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The team said that he “suffered non-life-threatening injuries” in a crash last week, according to a statement posted on 49ers’ website.

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The Associated Press reports that the crash happened on July 14.

Medics transported Shanahan to the hospital. The other driver was not injured.

“Kyle is doing good,” said John Lynch, 49ers General Manager. “He’s got some bumps and bruises. He did suffer a concussion in the accident, has some lingering effects from that concussion.”

Assistant head coach, Chris Foerster, is handling head coach responsibilities along with team coordinators, the team said.

Shanahan is entering his 10th season as San Francisco head coach.

He served as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns back in 2014.

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