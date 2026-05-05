Nonprofit organization working to build veterans center in Franklin

A group of local veterans is working to turn an old building into a center for ex-military.

Veterans work to turn old building into center for ex-military members

FRANKLIN — A group of veterans spends their days after work fixing up an old building.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Laughing Dead MC nonprofit organization is behind the repairs.

“We started, sometime I believe sometime last year, around August,” Jonnie Lee, Army guard member.

Those involved with the organization hope to create a place where veterans can learn trades, meet mentors, and build relationships post-military.

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“We’re going to try and create a workshop style system where you know, whether its for a hobby or whether its an actual trade, veterans will be able to come out here and kind of learn it, like I said, whether thats for a hobby, just for self-intellect or actually for a trade, kind of give them the opportunity to take back control of their life,” Josh Leedy said.

Leedy and Lee are both Army veterans.

Lee said he’s been deployed several times, but coming home isn’t always easy.

It’s why he thinks the center will help veterans in the Miami Valley.

“It’s gonna be in memory of our former owner, Charlie Kerns, he recently passed away. So his daughters are now taking over the center, and they obviously love what we do,” Lee said.

They hope to have the center open in June.

“Individuals that are willing to help want to come out and just donate to the center, want to come out and just donate their time and effort,” Lee said. “It’d be a big help for us.”

We will continue to follow this story.

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