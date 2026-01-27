‘Now is a powerful time to act;’ Versiti urgently calling for blood donations following winter storm

DAYTON — Versiti Blood Center is urgently calling for blood donations following the cancellation of numerous blood drives due to the winter storm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recent cancellations have significantly impacted the local blood supply, creating an urgent need to replenish inventories that are critical for patients undergoing surgeries, trauma responses, cancer treatments, and emergency transfusions.

TRENDING STORIES:

Versiti is calling for the community, as soon as it is safe, to keep their appointments this week, reschedule, or sign up to donate.

“If you are healthy and able to donate, now is a powerful time to act,” Versiti said in a release.

Versiti Blood Center on S. Main Street in Dayton is now open. Donors can also check versitidayton.org to find a mobile drive in their area or to schedule an appointment.

All donors who sign up to donate in January and February at the Dayton Donor Center or a blood drive put on by Versiti will receive a crewneck sweatshirt, while supplies last.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group